Drugs worth €47,000 seized as gardaí swoop on premises in Kilkenny City

Cannabis seized by gardaí in Kilkenny this morning. Picture: Kilkenny Gardaí
Gardaí have seized drugs worth an estimated €47,000 following searches in Kilkenny City.
They swooped on a number of premises during an early morning operation today. A substantial quantity of cash was also seized.
One person has been arrested and is currently detained at Kilkenny Garda Station for questioning.
More to follow.
