Kilkenny pulls its weight as Lions' guide helps access to environmental funding

A new guide published by Lions Clubs in Ireland is designed to assist community groups and voluntary organisations to access grants and other funding for local environmental projects.

The ‘Environmental Project Support Guide’ will be used extensively by almost 100 Lions Clubs in Ireland and is also available to other groups through a download from the Lions Clubs Ireland website. (www.lionsclubs.ie)

Launching the Guide at Kilkenny Castle, the Minister of State for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan TD, said:

"We are living through a time of unprecedented change and a time of great opportunity to shape that change rather than watch it happen. The publication of the Lions Club guide is both timely and vital as communities across Ireland respond to the great environmental challenges of our time by being the change they want to see.

"Importantly too Lions Clubs International once again has its finger on the pulse by wanting to help lead on the bigger picture and enabling change to happen. I welcome Lions commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and their desire to work towards a more just and safer planet for all living things."

In producing the Guide, the Lions District 133 Environmental Team considered ways to best support Lions to engage in Environment Projects. Lions serve their communities on a voluntary basis but the appropriate use of available funding serves to increase the effectiveness of environment projects and enhances the benefits to communities. The Guide summarises key elements of Local Authority and other Environmental, Climate Change and Biodiversity Community Grants. It details funding streams that are available for carrying out various types of community activities and projects in local communities.

Lions Clubs District Governor, Ann Ellis of Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club, said :

"An objective for me, during my year as District Governor, and in the context of the urgent need for increased action to protect and restore our environment, was to establish a new District Environment Team to assist Lions Clubs to develop and implement more Environmental projects in their communities. The Guide will provide invaluable assistance, to Lions Clubs and community groups, with their Environment Projects, and I am very proud of the achievements of the new Environment Team in such a short space of time."

Environment Team Chair, Dan McInerney of Carlow Lions Club said : "The Guide is an evolving guidance document and it will be updated regularly. I acknowledge the great work of Philip O’Neill of Kilkenny Lions Club who led the production of the Guide, together with all the Environment Team members."

"The motto of Lions Clubs is 'We serve' and the Mission Statement of the District 133 Environment Team, which produced the Environment Project Support Guide, states that ‘By harnessing the skills and experience of our members, we aim to sustainably protect and restore our environment to improve the well-being of the communities we serve."