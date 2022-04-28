Search

28 Apr 2022

It's back: Kilkenny ready to rock with epic Cat Laughs comedy festival

The Marble City is in luck

KILKENNY

At the time when Sean Hughes was really huge in the UK, and Dylan Moran won the Perrier Prize in 1996, on top of Father Ted running in Ireland and the UK.

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

28 Apr 2022 3:36 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Big news: Kilkenny's Cat Laughs Festival is back. Speaking to Kilkenny Live and the Kilkenny People, producer Naoise Nunn said he is really looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Ireland's happiest festiva.

"We are putting the final touches on the schedule as tickets go on sale tomorrow. It's brilliant to be back after two years of being out of action (the festival). The Cat laughs is Ireland's first and favourite comedy festival that everybody loves.," he said.

"The comedians love it too and are looking forward to coming back to Kilkenny. It's like a Comedian's Christmas for them."  

Naoise will be producing this years Cat Laughs Festival with Artistic Director Angela Squire. Cat Laughs has been running for over 25 years. Why is it so popular?

It was the first and the best proper comedy festival in Ireland.  The reason it was so popular is because it was established at a time that there was a huge boom in Irish comedy. At the time when Sean Hughes was really huge in the UK, and Dylan Moran won the Perrier Prize in 1996, on top of Father Ted running in Ireland and the UK.

"It was introduced in the days before YouTube and cable television, bringing big American acts to Irish and British audiences for the first time. It became somewhere where people in the industry would come for a bit of crack.

"The biggest thing was the ethos set down in the very early days by the organisers - Richard Cooke, Lynn Cahill and the late Michael McCarthy. Their belief was that everyone had to be treated equally, that there were no headliners, and the bills were always mixed with an American, British and an Irish comedian.

"The comedians just loved that and the equality of the whole thing. The social aspect also became important to the comedians, they called it Comedian’s Christmas. There was never any competition to it or television coverage so that took the pressure off the comedians."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media