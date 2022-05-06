Get your runners & have fun for the Vhi Mini Marathon from Kilkenny!

Arthritis Ireland needs your help! Fundraise for Arthritis Ireland in this year’s 40th anniversary of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon and raise vital funds for Arthritis Ireland.

Siobhan Donohoe, Kilkenny People, Rob Murphy, aka D'Buffy, Marie Reavey, Arthritis Ireland & Fiona O'Neill, Kilkenny Arthritis Branch (Photo by Vicky Comerford)

Gowran's Rob Murphy aka D’Buffy – Ireland’ Panto Dame and Kilkenny People's Siobhan Donohoe, who lives with Psoriatic Arthritis, helped launch the appeal with Fiona O'Neill of the Kilkenny Arthritis Branch and Marie Reavey from Arthritis Ireland.

Nearly one million people are living with the condition in Ireland, including 1,200 children. There are over 100 different types of arthritis and related conditions, such as osteoarthritis rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, fibromyalgia, and lupus.

Kilkenny parkrun will host a four week Walking Programme in conjunction with Arthritis Ireland to support those wishing to walk the event virtually, here in Kilkenny on June 5, 2022.

Starting on Saturday May 7 – May 28 2022 , walkers can meet at 9.20am for event brief inside Switzers Gate within Kilkenny Castle Park. This Saturday, Siobhan Donohoe will be there to say a few words about Arthritis Ireland and have some T-Shirts, headbands to promote the event which some walkers maybe interested in signing up to support.

"Join us and walk the 5km - it's a FREE, weekly, timed event because we just love to help people move. You may have arthritis, but don't let arthritis have you," said Siobhan.

Fiona O'Neill of the Kilkenny Arthritis Branch said, "When it comes to doing a marathon and living with chronic pain and inflammation, a marathon means different things to different people."

"For some 1 kilometre is a marathon, 3 kilometres is a marathon and then for others a 10 kilometre marathon is very achievable. For those living with arthritis and fibromyalgia, even day to day changes a person's level of ability. Those fit for a 10 kilometres marathon one day, could move into the next week and suddenly find 3 kilometers a challenge because of a flare up and pain."

Remembering the late Kilkenny Branch chairman, John Joyce (RIP), she said "John was always a fantastic advocate for walking. He had every reason in the world not to walk or exercise but believed in it's power to manage pain. Whether your marathon is 1 kilometre or 5 kilometers, come and take part in our walk in Kilkenny Castle Park each Saturday morning in May."

To registered for Vhi Mini Marathon on the bank holiday Sunday, June 5, 2022. Click here to sign up: Register for Vhi Mini Marathon. Support Arthritis Ireland and receive your t-shirt and headband: Support Arthritis Ireland. You can take part in any way you like - run, walk, crawl or do it virtually on the day.

Workshops

Arthritis Ireland delivers its very successful self-management programmes, Living Well with Arthritis and Breaking the Pain Cycle, as well as organising coping skills workshops, healthy eating and nutrition classes, physiotherapy-led exercise classes, walking groups, adapted seated exercises, water therapy and support groups. Arthritis Ireland also operates a helpline and online fora which are valuable sources of trusted information for people.

"Fundraising income at the charity has been significantly impacted over the past 2 years by the pandemic," said CEO Grainne O’Leary. “The extraordinary generosity of the public enables us to deliver services for people with arthritis all over the country".