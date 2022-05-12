Kilkenny urged to put best foot forward in Tidy Towns

State Street staff, pictured with KKB chair Pat Boyd, have already been helping this year’s Tidy Townsefforts, removing ten sacks of litter from the ring road and approach roads to the city
The 2022 Tidy Towns campaign is well under way, and in the city, KKB is asking everyone for their assistance in keeping outside homes and businesses looking as well as possible.
Neatness and tidiness will help with keeping the city clean and scoring well in the upcoming awards.
KKB chairman Pat Boyd says all help is much appreciated to keep streets and estates looking clean and tidy.
State Street staff have already been helping this year’s Tidy Towns get off to a good start ahead of adjudication, which takes place in June. A 21-person team of volunteers fanned out over the ring road and approach roads and removed ten sacks of litter.
State Street staff, pictured with KKB chair Pat Boyd, have already been helping this year’s Tidy Townsefforts, removing ten sacks of litter from the ring road and approach roads to the city
MACE Ambassador and Ireland rugby captain, Johnny Sexton, is delighted to support MACE's search for Ireland's Unsung Heroes
ory Glynn and Ciaran Flynn collide during last weekend’s Leinster Minor Hurling Championship semi-final clash in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise. Picture: Willie Dempsey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.