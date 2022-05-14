Kilkenny Property: Bohermore dormer bungalow boasts the best of both worlds

A high quality detached home situated in a very scenic area just outside Graignamanagh, this four bed detached dormer bungalow is within easy access to all services and amenities.

The property, brought to market by Donohoe Town & Country, has been very nicely appointed to provide for light-filled accommodation and is in showhouse condition, ready to move into.

This detached home is situated at Bohermore, which is within easy walking distance of Graig town centre and all services and amenities. Situated fronting onto the road it has fantastic views of Mount Brandon in front and Mount Leinster to the side in a low density area on a street which is home to a number of detached dwelling houses.

This location provides the best of both worlds with proximity to town, yet it is almost out in the country.

Accommodation, which extends to 143.4 square metres, opens into the front hallway (1.92m x 6.97m) which is finished with a tiled floor.



The sitting room (4.95m x 3.77m) is nicely decorated with an attractive brick fireplace and large window which looks out across to Mount Brandon. Double doors allows access into the kitchen (3.20m x 5.15m). The good quality painted kitchen has wall and floor units to include integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher, oven, hob and extractor fan, along with a tiled floor.

The sunroom (2.70m x 5.65m) has a high beamed vaulted ceiling with a tiled floor. A large window looks across to Mount Brandon. Double French doors allows access to the rear garden.

The first bedroom (3.20m x 3.54m) is carpeted and has a fitted wardrobe.

The property’s first bathroom (1.85m x 2.80m) has a w/c, wash hand basin, bath and Triton T90sr shower unit. The bathroom is tiled from floor to ceiling.

The first floor is also home to the second bedroom (2.85m x 2.91m).

A staircase allows access to the first floor. The third bedroom (3.80m x 4.70m) has a walk-in wardrobe which is floored out. The bedroom has an en-suite (1.60m x 1.85m) with w/c, wash hand basin, power shower and is tiled.

The fourth bedroom (3.70m x 4.70m) also has an en-suite (1.60m x 1.63m), with w/c and wash hand basin and a walk-in wardrobe shelved.



Viewing of this property, which is in showhouse condition and is ready to walk into is highly recommended.

Graignamanagh, a popular and attractive market town, provides all essential services and amenities including primary and secondary schools and supermarkets. The town is very popular with walking and boating enthusiasts and is truly a spectacle with unspoiled, breath-taking scenery at every turn. City life isn’t far away - Kilkenny is just a 30 minute drive while Dublin is easily accessed at Junction 6 on the M9 Motorway.

Full details from Donohoe Town & Country, Butler Court, Patrick Street, tel 056-7770400 or email info@donohoeproperties.com

Bohermore

Graignamanagh

Co Kilkenny

Guide Price: €325,000

BER: C3