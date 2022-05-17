Gardaí investigate burglary at North Kilkenny pub

Gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating a break in at a licenced premises in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A number of men entered the premises through a side window around 1.40am and a quantity of alcohol was taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area or who may have dash-cam footage to contact Castlecomer Garda Station.
Rachel Burke from KCAT, Callan Co Kilkenny, is presented with a Special Award for their work at the IPB Pride of Place awards
Karyn Deegan, Kilkenny Library, Margo McGrath, Urlingford Library, Martin Rafter, Kilkenny Leadership Partnership and Dr Debra O'Neill, Trinity College PICTURES: VICKY COMERFORD
