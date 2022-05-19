Kilkenny man sentenced to five months in prison for assault

A five-month prison sentence has been handed down to a defendant who admitted assaulting a manager of a homeless charity in Kilkenny City.

William Fitzgerald, 3 Ashfield House, Milllenium Court, Hebron Road pleaded guilty to assault at The Good Shepherd Centre on November 1, 2021, to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Irishtown, Kilkenny on October 15, 2021 and to being intoxicated in a public place at the Accident and Emergency Department at St Luke’s Hospital on November 16, 2021. The defendant, with an address at 38 Hebron Park also pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Hebron Road on December 16, 2021.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that the assault at the Good Shepherd Centre took place where the defendant pushed past the manager, striking her on her left arm. The manager was not physically injured and did not receive any medical treatment.

In relation to the public order charge at St Luke’s Hospital on November 16, 2021 the court heard that on the date in question the defendant was ‘extremely intoxicated’.

Sgt O’Connor also outlined to the court the details of an incident on October 15, 2021 when gardaí observed the defendant ‘roaring and shouting outside a fast food restaurant’. Facts were also given in relation to an act of criminal damaged to a premises on the Hebron Road on December 16, 2021 where damage of €750 was caused to a window.

The defendant has 123 previous convictions and is currently serving a custodial sentence and is due for release in December.

Solicitor Chris Hogan said that his client wished to apologise to the manager of the Good Shepherd Centre for his actions adding that the date in question the defendant ‘acted out’ and the injured party intervened.

“There was no intention, it happened through recklessness,” he said.

Mr Hogan said that his client was in the care of the state as a young person and that there were very little supports put in place after he left the care of the state at 18.

“He has difficulties with intoxicants and finds it difficult to moderate his behaviour,” he said adding that in recent times there has been ‘a huge de-escalation in his offending behaviour.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant and sentenced him to five months in prison.