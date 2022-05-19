Search

19 May 2022

Kilkenny politicians weave stars to support victims of domestic violence

Kilkenny politicians weave stars to support victims of domestic, sexual and gender based violence

Minister Noonan pictured at the star weaving jam

Reporter:

Mary Cody

19 May 2022 9:23 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny politicians, Minister of State, Malcolm Noonan and Deputy Kathleen Funchion wove a star with Amber Women’s Refuge One Million Stars Ireland project at a special Star Weaving ‘Jam’ for members of the Oireachtas  at Leinster House.

The initiative is to show support for and solidarity with victims of domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence (DSGBV) in Ireland.

Each woven eight-point star represents light, hope, and solidarity against DSGBV and promotes the project’s eight points of healthy love within relationships. 

Minister Noonan said, “Amber Women’s Refuge is close to my heart. I was honoured to participate in the lighting ceremony of their travelling ‘LOVE’ star installation on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle on International Day of Light and International Day of Living Together in Peace last May. So, it was a real privilege today to be able to add to those already woven 100,000 plus stars – made across Ireland – that form its impactful beauty, mindful as we did so of the need to spread love and hope for a future free from abuse and violence in Ireland.”

Deputy Kathleen Funchion also attended the jam and has backed the project.

The One Million Stars Ireland project is an inclusive arts project connecting communities across Ireland in solidarity against DSGBV. Founded in 2019, the project was brought to Ireland and is co-ordinated nationally by Art Therapist Siobhan McQuillan working with Amber Women’s Refuge. It is part of the global One Billion Stars project, founded in Australia in 2012 by artist Maryann Talia Pau after the rape and murder of an Irish woman living in Melbourne. Star weavers from 20 counties have already woven more than 100,000 stars since the project launched in Ireland. To date, the youngest star weaver is five years of age; the eldest is 89. Further information: www.onemillionstarsireland.ie 

