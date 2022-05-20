Workshops by Kilkenny virtual online inclusive communities for empowerment (VOICE)

Paula Soraghan VOICE project worker
Created by disabled people for disabled people, VOICE is an ongoing project where people can connect and get the most out of their communities.
A number of online county platforms for disabled people will take place in Kilkenny in June. Social inclusion is at the heart of the project. The first part of the online county platforms involves a one-hour workshop every Thursday for six weeks. Each VOICE workshop has an exciting guest speaker who works in local businesses or is of local interest. Groups will consist of six to eight participants. There will be new groups starting when a six-week period finishes. Each person who gets involved will then develop a personal action plan for any goals they have, such as wanting to go to college or pursue employment, or meet new people.
To register or find out more, please email paulasoraghan@ilmi.ie or call/text Paula on 087 163 0433.
