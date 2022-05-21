Three of Ireland's best walks located in Kilkenny

Tipperary born author, John G O’Dwyer, has just launched his latest book titled " 50 Best Irish Walks - Easy to Moderate".

This book is a must-read for anyone interested in Ireland’s hill country since the trails range from easy to moderate in all regions of the country. Taking anywhere from 1.5 to 4.5 hours to complete, the comprehensive walk descriptions are accompanied by detailed maps and photographs of the stunning Irish landscape, which makes this an ideal book for the recreational walker.

John G says the book is aimed at a market that, has, so far, not been served. “There are many books describing walks on the high mountains of Ireland, but none, so far, that focus on this country’s moderate and easier trails that can be completed in a half-day or less. This is the market that has been growing most rapidly since the outbreak of Covid.”

Three of his selected best 50 walks are waterside walks in Kilkenny; the Barrow Towpath, the Nore Valley and the riverside walk from Thomastown to Inistioge. Many others are easily accessible in counties, Tipperary, Laois and Waterford. There are, however, walks described in all regions of Ireland, from the Causeway Coast of Antrim to West Mayo and the Sheep's Head in Cork. The book is available from bookshops nationwide and from publishers at curachbooks.com