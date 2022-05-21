Search

21 May 2022

Three of Ireland's best walks located in Kilkenny

Three of Ireland's best walks located in Kilkenny

The Nore Valley Walk in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Mary Cody

21 May 2022 12:01 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Tipperary born author, John G O’Dwyer, has just launched his latest book titled " 50 Best Irish Walks - Easy to Moderate".

This book is a must-read for anyone interested in Ireland’s hill country since the trails range from easy to moderate in all regions of the country. Taking anywhere from 1.5 to 4.5 hours to complete, the comprehensive walk descriptions are accompanied by detailed maps and photographs of the stunning Irish landscape, which makes this an ideal book for the recreational walker.

John G says the book is aimed at a market that, has, so far, not been served. “There are many books describing walks on the high mountains of Ireland, but none, so far, that focus on this country’s moderate and easier trails that can be completed in a half-day or less. This is the market that has been growing most rapidly since the outbreak of Covid.”

Three of his selected best  50 walks are waterside walks  in Kilkenny;  the Barrow Towpath, the Nore Valley and the riverside walk from Thomastown to Inistioge.  Many others are easily accessible in counties, Tipperary, Laois and Waterford. There are, however, walks described in all regions of Ireland, from the Causeway Coast of Antrim to West Mayo and the Sheep's Head in Cork. The book is available from bookshops nationwide and from publishers at curachbooks.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media