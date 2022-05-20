Kilkenny youngsters win top gong at the Young Environmentalists Awards

Young environmentalists from Kilkenny have been named top winner’s at the 23rd Young Environmentalist Awards (YEA) with Coláiste Mhuire in Johnstown winning a Special Award for raising awareness.

Hosted by ECO-UNESCO and RTE presenter, Clara Murray, The Young Environmentalist Awards programme took place virtually and were officially opened byMinister for the Environment, Climate Change and Communications, Eamonn Ryan made an address. The YEAs is a nationwide programme that recognises and rewards young people aged 10-18 who have taken environmental action in their school or community, and created and come up with creative solutions to solve environmental issues.

Over 2,000 young people have been involved in this year’s programme. Irish Wildlife Club from Coláiste Mhuire Post Primary School, in Johnstown has won a special award for raising awareness with their project in which they hosted a presentation and Q&A Session with the junior cycle students every Thursday on the different species of Irish wildlife. The hope was to educate young people and celebrate Irish Wildlife and its place in our environment.

Elaine Nevin, Director of ECO-UNESCO said “Year on year the Young Environmentalist Awards Programme continues to showcase the very best of youth climate action, innovation and sustainability amongst our Schools, YouthReaches and Youth Groups. We are overwhelmed with the quality of the work, every project has undertaken this year and what a privilege to be able to showcase these projects this week, particularly as we celebrate Biodiversity week.”

“In a recent survey by ECO-UNESCO, 60% of young people feel anxious about climate change so the Young Environmentalists Awards Programme is a great opportunity for young people to take the necessary steps to relieve these anxieties, involve their local communities and work towards building a better future.”

To celebrate, ECO-UNESCO hosted ECO-Week, from May 16 to 20, including a range of environmental workshops, well-being activities, talks, and challenges for young people alongside the YEA Final Ceremony.

For more information on the Young Environmentalist Awards and all the awardees, please go to www.yea.ie