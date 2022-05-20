Jewellery stolen in North Kilkenny burglary

Gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating a break in at a house in the Kiltown area on Thursday (May 19).
The burglary is believed to have occurred between 11am and 11.30am. A window at the rear of the house was forced open to gain entry. A navy leather padded jewellery box containing various items of jewellery was taken.
Gardaí at Castlecomer Garda Station are appealing to the public for information.
