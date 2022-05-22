Planning lodged for new amenities at Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA Club

A planning application has been made on behalf of Ballyhale Shamrocks Hurling Club to carry out works.
The application consists of which was received earlier this month is for a gymnasium as constructed and for planning permission to construct an astro-turf playing pitch, construct a ball wall, to extend the
existing walkway, drainage to the existing inner pitch, tarmac to complete walkway, floodlighting to inner pitch and for the provision of three youth playing pitches on new grounds, including all necessary site works at Ballyhale.
TJ Reid of Kilkenny in action against Rory O'Connor of Wexford during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match in UPMC Nowlan Park. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.