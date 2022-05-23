Three attacked in incident in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information in relation to an incident at Ballybough St in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Three men were taken to St Luke’s Hospital after being assaulted by two men who were not known to them. The incident took place between 1.40am and 2am.
Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dash cam footage of the incidents to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station.
Eve Dunphy (St Senan’s) leads the field in the girls’ under-16 800m. Dunphy ended the first day of the county track & field championships with five gold medals and one silver
Kilkenny County Council, McStan Construction and Kilkenny Fire Service representatives pictured at the contract signing PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
