Magical fairytale to be performed at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre

Cinderella will be performed at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre on June 26
A magical fairytale will be brought to life in the magnificent surrounds of Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre next month.
Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be visiting Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre as part of their open-air theatre and concert tour. This summer, County Kilkenny will have the opportunity to see Chapterhouse’s wonderful production of Cinderella as a part of their Summer 2022 tour.
In an enchanted kingdom in a faraway land magical creatures and fairy godmothers come together to tell the best loved of all fairytales. Full of song, mirth, and joy for the summer ahead, join us on Cinderella’s journey of a lifetime to a magical ball where nearly anything is possible especially if it is before midnight. Children old and young alike are invited to dress in their favourite fairytale characters and join for the midsummer ball dance.
For tickets visit www.ballykeeffeamphitheatre.com, and for further details about Chapterhouse’s summer tour visit www.chapterhouse.org.
Eve Dunphy (St Senan’s) leads the field in the girls’ under-16 800m. Dunphy ended the first day of the county track & field championships with five gold medals and one silver
Kilkenny County Council, McStan Construction and Kilkenny Fire Service representatives pictured at the contract signing PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.