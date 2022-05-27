Search

27 May 2022

Two-month prison sentence for drugs offences in Kilkenny

Court gavel

A two-month prison sentence was handed down to a defendant at a recent sitting of Kilkenny District Court.
Josh Joy, 5 Heywood Road Halting Site, Clonmel pleaded guilty to having drugs in his possession for personal use at Tennypark, Callan Road, Kilkenny and to two counts of possession of drugs for personal use at Kilkenny Garda Station on August 26, 2021. The court heard that on the date in question the defendant was a back seat passenger in a car that was stopped by gardaí at Tennypark and that €70 worth of heroin was seized.
A follow up search took place at Kilkenny Garda Station and €390 worth of heroin was seized from the defendant ant. €20 worth of cannabis was also seized from the defendant.
Solicitor Conor Bass said that his client went to the UK and ‘got off drugs’ and had come back ‘to face matters’.
“He has finished his methadone treatment and wants to get back on track. He wants to deal with these matters and put them behind him,” he said.
Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant and sentence him to two months in prison.

