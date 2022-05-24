Search

24 May 2022

Three months in prison for assault on Kilkenny garda

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

24 May 2022 4:37 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A three-month prison sentence was imposed on a defendant who admitted two counts of assault and also pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place.
David McDonagh of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to the assaults which took place at Kilkenny Garda Station on January 19, 2022 and to intoxication in a public place on the same date.
Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that at 11.10pm on the date in question the defendant was arrested and was abusive to gardaí. He was conveyed to Kilkenny Garda Station and attempted to headbutt a garda but was not successful. In the cell area he also kicked out at a garda and struck him in the side of the head and the garda suffered from minor headaches following the assault.
The defendant has 77 previous convictions including convictions for thefts and possession of stolen property.
Solicitor Chris Hogan said that on the day in question the defendant had been release from prison and started drinking and taking tablets and wishes to apologise for his behaviour.
Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant of the offences and imposed a three month term of imprisonment.

