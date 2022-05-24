Search

24 May 2022

Significant changes needed to Mother and Baby Home Redress Scheme - Kilkenny TD

KILKENNY

Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion

Reporter:

Mary Cody

24 May 2022 6:43 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children Kathleen Funchion TD has confirmed the Government's Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme for survivors of Mother and Baby and County Institutions will come before the Children’s Committee for pre-legislative scrutiny today. 

Teachta Funchion said: 

“I am committed to ensuring that adequate scrutiny is given in this bill to address gross human rights abuses.   

“When the general scheme was announced in November 2021, I had serious concerns around the proposed payment structure, the exclusion of boarded out children, restrictive timeframes and in particular the exclusion of infants who spent less than six months in an institution.

“I continue to be contacted by survivors who are really concerned they may be excluded from the scheme in its current form, and in particular from accessing vital supports for their quality of life including the enhanced medical card.  

“I strongly believe the committee and the upcoming pre-legislative scrutiny process is the best mechanism to examine in greater detail the proposed scheme and deliver a clear pathway forward for the Minister and Government officials to design a scheme that is fair. 

“I look forward to hearing from all witnesses on this issue, and what powers can be introduced for recourse from pharmaceutical companies who routinely trialled their medicines on defenceless infants and children. 

“I remain committed to exploring options to compel religious institutions to the table and ensuring they contribute towards a future redress scheme. They have to be held accountable for their key role in the administration of institutions and the pivotal role they played in shady adoptions."   

