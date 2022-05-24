Manchester chorale and St Canice's Cathedral join forces for special Kilkenny performance

The free concert takes place on May 28
A joint choral concert is taking place this Saturday between St. Canice's Cathedral Choir and the Manchester Chorale.
St Canice's Cathedral will welcome forty members of the Manchester Chorale Choir to join creative forces with members of St. Canice's Cathedral Choir for a joint Choral Concert at 7pm on Saturday in the cathedral. The following morning they will also join the choir for Choral Eucharist at 11.30am. This promises to be a joyous and glorious weekend of music and welcoming new friends to Kilkenny City.
Admission is free.
