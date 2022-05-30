Kilkenny's Minister Noonan welcomes Leave No Trace Campaign

Leave No Trace Ireland, Ireland’s only outdoor ethics programme, which promotes the responsible use of the outdoors, has launched its third national awareness campaign urging the public exercise care in their enjoyment of the outdoors including public parks, open countryside and beaches.

Record numbers of people are taking part in outdoor activities, putting increased pressure on our outdoor spaces. The new campaign asks the public to Love This Place and Leave No Trace when enjoying the outdoors this summer.

Welcoming the Leave No Trace Campaign, Minister Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, said:

“We have a duty to our environment, to wildlife and to each other to be responsible stewards of the natural world – our national parks, woodlands, rivers, beaches, mountains and everywhere in between.”

“Loving nature, wildlife and the great outdoors means being thoughtful, prepared and proactive – packing a picnic rather than a disposable BBQ that could cause a serious fire, bringing a bin bag to pick up rubbish that could otherwise harm wildlife, keeping dogs on leads rather than letting them go and potentially worrying farm animals or breeding birds, keeping our distance from wild birds, mammals, and marine life and observing them without disturbing or disrupting them.”

“As more of us seek the beauty, exhilaration, and escapism of outdoor recreation, our collective impact on the environment also increases. By being responsible and leaving no trace, we can help the wild places and species we love to stay wild.”

This year the public is being urged to take the following actions on key issues and pressure points in the outdoors:

Littering

Plan ahead and always bring a bin bag. By taking your rubbish home, you are playing your part in keeping our outdoor spaces litter free and beautiful.

Dog Control & Fouling

Bring poo bags and always pick up after your dog, bag it and safely bin it, or bring it home with you. Keeping your dog on a lead shows consideration for others and avoids disturbing livestock and wildlife.

Campfires & BBQs

No fires unless on a designated site. You should not light a campfire unless you have permission from the landowner and only ever in suitable, low risk locations. If you are at a designated site where campfires are permitted, make sure you have the skills to set, use and extinguish a campfire. See leavenotraceireland.org for detailed guidance on how to set and use a campfire safely. Do not use disposable BBQs in the countryside.

Further information and guidance for individuals, communities and organisations is available from https://www.leavenotraceireland.org/love-this-place-leave-no-trace.