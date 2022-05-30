Search

30 May 2022

Gardaí investigate burglaries across Kilkenny in recent days

Gardaí investigate burglaries across Kilkenny in recent days

Reporter:

Mary Cody

30 May 2022 4:24 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Cash was stolen from a house on the outskirts of Kilkenny City during a burglary last Friday.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a break in at a house in Archersfield on Friday. A window at the rear of the house was forced open between 7am and 9.30am. A sum of cash was taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area between those times to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

Attempted break in

Meanwhile gardaí  have also received a report of an attempted break in at a house in Shambough upper in the early hours of Sunday morning. The front door of the adjoining shed had been forced open between 2am and 2.30am. Nothing was taken. Contact Glenmore or Mooncoin Garda Station with any information. 

Bikes stolen

In a separate incident gardaí in Kilkenny are also appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a property in Bonnettstown Lane between Wednesday and Thursday last week. Three bicycles were stolen from a domestic garage – a black and red Cube mountain bike, a white and blue GT mountain bike and a white Cube racing bike. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information or who might be offered these items for sale to contact Kilkenny Gardaí. 

Theft of tools

Gardaí in Kilkenny are also investigating the theft of tools from a premises on Tullaroan Road between 6pm on Wednesday and 9am Thursday. A Milwauke half inch gun, two Milwaukee 3.8 inch guns, a Milwauke grinder, a Snapon charger, a Miwauke charger, a Snapon gun, a Snapon ratchet and a Milwauke 3.8 socket set were taken. Anyone who is offered any of these items for sale or who has any other information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media