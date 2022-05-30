Gardaí investigate burglaries across Kilkenny in recent days

Cash was stolen from a house on the outskirts of Kilkenny City during a burglary last Friday.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a break in at a house in Archersfield on Friday. A window at the rear of the house was forced open between 7am and 9.30am. A sum of cash was taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area between those times to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

Attempted break in

Meanwhile gardaí have also received a report of an attempted break in at a house in Shambough upper in the early hours of Sunday morning. The front door of the adjoining shed had been forced open between 2am and 2.30am. Nothing was taken. Contact Glenmore or Mooncoin Garda Station with any information.

Bikes stolen

In a separate incident gardaí in Kilkenny are also appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a property in Bonnettstown Lane between Wednesday and Thursday last week. Three bicycles were stolen from a domestic garage – a black and red Cube mountain bike, a white and blue GT mountain bike and a white Cube racing bike. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information or who might be offered these items for sale to contact Kilkenny Gardaí.

Theft of tools

Gardaí in Kilkenny are also investigating the theft of tools from a premises on Tullaroan Road between 6pm on Wednesday and 9am Thursday. A Milwauke half inch gun, two Milwaukee 3.8 inch guns, a Milwauke grinder, a Snapon charger, a Miwauke charger, a Snapon gun, a Snapon ratchet and a Milwauke 3.8 socket set were taken. Anyone who is offered any of these items for sale or who has any other information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.