Search

31 May 2022

Summer Sounds at Kilkenny's Butler House gardens

Summer Sounds at Kilkenny's Butler House gardens

Reporter:

Mary Cody

31 May 2022 4:21 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Sounds of Summer, a series showcasing young, emerging local talent in the beautiful surroundings of Butler House gardens will take place this Saturday.
The events which are a partnership between Butler House and Music Generation will take place on June 4, 11 and 25 from noon to 12.30pm. This Saturday there will be a string performance with students from Scoil Naomh Fiachra in Clontubrid,and St. Kieran’s NS in Johnstown. Both Schools take part in the Music Generation Kilkenny Primary School String Programme and are taught by musician educator Carl Rochford.
On June 11 and June 25 | young musicians from the ‘Creative Music Space’ will perform a selection of songs for the ‘Sounds of Summer’ series in Butler House Gardens at 12pm.
Creative Music Space is an after-school rock and pop music hub run in partnership with Foróige at the DRUM, MacDonagh Shopping Centre delivering small group lessons in ukulele, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, drums and singing.
Music Generation is a national music education programme for young people, initiated by Music Network, co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, and The Department of Education & Skills. Music Generation Kilkenny is managed by Kilkenny Music Education Partnership.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media