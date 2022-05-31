Summer Sounds at Kilkenny's Butler House gardens

Sounds of Summer, a series showcasing young, emerging local talent in the beautiful surroundings of Butler House gardens will take place this Saturday.
The events which are a partnership between Butler House and Music Generation will take place on June 4, 11 and 25 from noon to 12.30pm. This Saturday there will be a string performance with students from Scoil Naomh Fiachra in Clontubrid,and St. Kieran’s NS in Johnstown. Both Schools take part in the Music Generation Kilkenny Primary School String Programme and are taught by musician educator Carl Rochford.
On June 11 and June 25 | young musicians from the ‘Creative Music Space’ will perform a selection of songs for the ‘Sounds of Summer’ series in Butler House Gardens at 12pm.
Creative Music Space is an after-school rock and pop music hub run in partnership with Foróige at the DRUM, MacDonagh Shopping Centre delivering small group lessons in ukulele, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, drums and singing.
Music Generation is a national music education programme for young people, initiated by Music Network, co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, and The Department of Education & Skills. Music Generation Kilkenny is managed by Kilkenny Music Education Partnership.
ohn Foxe, Sean Foxe, Clara Whelan Foxe (one of the six finalists in the NoName club Awards), Cormac Whelan Foxe,Vicki Whelan and Rena foxe PICTURE Vicky Comerford
