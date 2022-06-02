Grants for Kilkenny groups to promote physical activity in older people

Kilkenny groups will receive a total of €17,770 to fund physical activity for older people.

Grants awarded to 31 clubs across the city and county towards the promotion of physical activity in older people

Almost €7 million awarded to date by the National Grant Scheme

The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme is celebrating a momentous allocation of funding for sport and physical activity in older age-groups. The grants scheme is a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland. Nationwide 995 groups will receive grants totalling €514,120.

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said: “The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme has been an incredibly beneficial resource in enabling older people to become more active and the grants announced today are a further recognition of the importance of sport and physical activity in the lives of older people.

“I want to thank Age & Opportunity for the excellent work they are doing in providing opportunities for older people and I wish them continued success in their valuable work to communities all across Ireland”.

The National Grant Scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity.

Dr. Una May, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, said that Age & Opportunity Active programme continues to act as a valuable resource in getting more older people more active.

“Sport Ireland’s vision is that sport contributes to enhancing the quality of Irish life and that people of all ages are encouraged and valued in sport. To help us achieve this we work with Age & Opportunity to deliver opportunities and grants to as many clubs and groups as possible,” she said.

“We are delighted to award funding to the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme. Keeping physically active or returning to activity is more important than ever given the circumstances we’ve found ourselves in due to Covid-19 over the last number of years. The grant continues to act as a valuable resource in getting more older people more active and we are thrilled to share this good news with everyone today.”

Karen Horgan, CEO of Age & Opportunity, said today’s grant funding is helping us create an Ireland where more older people are more active and more connected and the allocation of these grants ensures clubs and groups from all walks of life can benefit from the scheme.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Sport Ireland. Age & Opportunity works to ensure equality of participation for all older people, irrespective of background, culture, identity, setting or location. We are delighted that this year 383 successful applications were from designated disadvantaged areas. There were also 48 applications from nursing homes and 84 applications from day care centres.”

The successful Kilkenny groups are: Multiple Sclerosis Ireland, Wexford, The Rower Inistloge Gaelic for Mothers & Others, Multiple Sclerosis Ireland – Carlow, Multiple Sclerosis Ireland - Kilkenny, Carrick-on-Suir ARA, St. Mullins ICA, COPD Support Kilkenny Branch, Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland - Tipperary South, Multiple Sclerosis Ireland – Waterford, Kilkenny Masters Tournament, St.Senan's Athletics Club, Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership, Mullinavat and District Active Retirement, Owning Care for the Elderly, Slieverue ARA, Comhaltas Craobh Osrai Marble City Branch, Stoneyford Active Retirement Group, Clogh ICA, Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club, Rosedale Residential & Nursing Home, Kilfane Handball Club, Graine ICA, Gowran AC, Muckalee Community Centre Ltd, Ballyragget ARA, Archersrath Nursing Home, The Mill Family Resource Centre FRC, Deenview Centre, Ashgrove Archers, Ballyfoyle and District ARA and Ballyouskill ICA.

The Grant Scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s Active programme, funded by Sport Ireland, and delivered nationwide with the support of Local Sports Partnerships and the HSE.