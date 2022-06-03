24 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's Hospital
Twenty four patients are on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital this morning according to the latest figures.
Nationally 306 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 232 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 74 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Pictured at the Singles League prize ceremony were Deirdre Doyle (runner-up Ladies Grade Seven), Robert Cummins (President, Kilkenny Tennis Club) and Ailbhe Coulter (winner, Ladies Grade Seven)
