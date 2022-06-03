Garda investigation into theft of farming machinery in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a shed at Ballygub overnight between Wednesday and Tuesday.
A large amount of farming equipment and tools were taken – including a Lister sheep shearer machine and heads, a quad sprayer, an orange garden master chainsaw, a parkside angle grinder and a stormforce drill. The items stolen are worth almost €3,000. Anyone who noticed suspicious activity/vehicles or persons in the area is asked to contact Graignamanagh or Castlecomer Garda Stations.
Meanwhile gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of a ride on lawn mower from a domestic garage in Kilfera Court on Tuesday (May 31). The yellow Cub Cadet lawnmower was taken between 10.30am and 12.30pm. A van or trailer would have been needed to transport it. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who may be offered the lawnmower for sale is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny.
