Kilkenny arts organisations awarded over €1 million in funding

Strategic funding of over €1.2 million has been awarded to Kilkenny arts organisations from The Arts Council of Ireland.

Kilkenny Arts Festival will receive €550,000 while the Butler Gallery was awarded €490,000. Young Irish Filmmakers will get €84,420 while KCAT was awarded €88,000.

Maureen Kennelly, Director of the Arts Council, said, “Our strategic funding decisions will enable people of all ages and from all backgrounds to experience the very best of the arts. The recipient organisations range across galleries, festivals, choirs, publishers, studios, theatres and venues and their work will ensure that the public has access to high quality artistic expression in every part of Ireland. ”

Chair of the Arts Council, Prof. Kevin Rafter said, “Receiving funding of €130m for 2022 has allowed the Arts Council to invest in arts organisations across the country. This funding for 106 organisations means local communities all over Ireland will be able to access great art throughout the year."

"Recipients of strategic funding play a critical part in delivering the policy priorities of Making Great Art Work, the Arts Council's ten-year strategy. They also support the essential infrastructure required to sustain and develop the arts in Ireland. Funding is awarded following an open and competitive application process. The criteria against which applications are assessed are; artistic quality and development of the arts, public Engagement, organisational capacity, the importance of the oganisation in the arts infrastructure and the commitment to Equality Diversity and Inclusion.

"Our strategically funded organisations deliver excellent artwork and / or events and provide excellent opportunities for artists to develop their practice or to be engaged in high-quality, creative work."