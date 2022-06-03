Three changes as defending champs Kilkenny name team to face Galway in Leinster final

Huw Lawlor returns from injury to take his place in the starting team for Saturday's Leinster final PICTURE: SPORTSFILE
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has made three changes to his team ahead of Saturday evening's Leinster senior hurling final.
Huw Lawlor returns to the side after injury, taking his place at full-back. Conor Fogarty starts at midfield while Richie Leahy will wear the number 12 shirt.
Kilkenny will be chasing a third straight Leinster title when they take on Henry Shefflin's Galway in Croke Park (throw-in 7pm).
Kilkenny will be looking to win the Bob O'Keeffe Cup for the 74th time on Saturday evening. Victory would give Brian Cody his 18th title as manager. While the Cats are bidding for a third successive Leinster title, Galway are looking for their first Leinster crown since 2018 - when they beat Kilkenny after a replay. Kilkenny won three and lost two games in the provincial round robin while Galway won four and drew one of their five games.
Tickets for the game are still available online by clicking HERE or at the usual Centra and Supervalu outlets. Pensioner tickets can only be purchased online and are not available in the supermarkets.
HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL – KILKENNY
Kilkenny 5-23, Westmeath 1-19
Kilkenny 2-34, Laois 1-14
Galway 1-24, Kilkenny 3-17
Kilkenny 3-25, Dublin 0-17
Wexford 1-22, Kilkenny 1-18
Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2
Top Scorers – Kilkenny
TJ Reid 2-34 (0-24 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’)
Eoin Cody 2-10
Adrian Mullen 0-16
Alan Murphy 0-15 (0-10 frees)
Walter Walsh 1-10
HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL - GALWAY
Galway 1-19 Wexford 1-19
Galway 3-36 Westmeath 1-17
Galway 1-24 Kilkenny 3-17
Galway 2-37 Laois 0-21
Galway 0-27 Dublin 0-21
Played 5, Won 4, Drew 1.
Top scorers – Galway
Conor Cooney 1-41 (0-32 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-2 ‘65s’)
Joseph Cooney 2-15
Cathal Mannion 0-18
Tom Monaghan 0-14
Conor Whelan 1-10
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS
2022: Galway 1-24 Kilkenny 3-17 (Leinster round robin)
2020: Kilkenny 2-20 Galway 0-24 (Leinster final)
2019: Galway 3-20 Kilkenny 2-22 (Leinster round robin)
2018: Galway 1-28 Kilkenny 3-15 (Leinster final) Replay
2018: Galway 0-18 Kilkenny 0-18 (Leinster final) Draw
