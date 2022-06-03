Search

04 Jun 2022

Three changes as defending champs Kilkenny name team to face Galway in Leinster final

Kilkenny Sport

Huw Lawlor returns from injury to take his place in the starting team for Saturday's Leinster final PICTURE: SPORTSFILE

Reporter:

@KKPeopleSport

03 Jun 2022 11:47 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has made three changes to his team ahead of Saturday evening's Leinster senior hurling final.

Huw Lawlor returns to the side after injury, taking his place at full-back. Conor Fogarty starts at midfield while Richie Leahy will wear the number 12 shirt.

Kilkenny will be chasing a third straight Leinster title when they take on Henry Shefflin's Galway in Croke Park (throw-in 7pm).

Kilkenny will be looking to win the Bob O'Keeffe Cup for the 74th time on Saturday evening. Victory would give Brian Cody his 18th title as manager. While the Cats are bidding for a third successive Leinster title, Galway are looking for their first Leinster crown since 2018 - when they beat Kilkenny after a replay. Kilkenny won three and lost two games in the provincial round robin while Galway won four and drew one of their five games.

Tickets for the game are still available online by clicking HERE or at the usual Centra and Supervalu outlets. Pensioner tickets can only be purchased online and are not available in the supermarkets.

HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL – KILKENNY
Kilkenny 5-23, Westmeath 1-19
Kilkenny 2-34, Laois 1-14
Galway 1-24, Kilkenny 3-17
Kilkenny 3-25, Dublin 0-17
Wexford 1-22, Kilkenny 1-18
Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2

Top Scorers – Kilkenny
TJ Reid 2-34 (0-24 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’)
Eoin Cody 2-10
Adrian Mullen 0-16
Alan Murphy 0-15 (0-10 frees)
Walter Walsh 1-10

HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL - GALWAY
Galway 1-19 Wexford 1-19
Galway 3-36 Westmeath 1-17
Galway 1-24 Kilkenny 3-17
Galway 2-37 Laois 0-21
Galway 0-27 Dublin 0-21
Played 5, Won 4, Drew 1.

Top scorers – Galway
Conor Cooney 1-41 (0-32 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-2 ‘65s’)
Joseph Cooney 2-15
Cathal Mannion 0-18
Tom Monaghan 0-14
Conor Whelan 1-10

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS
2022: Galway 1-24 Kilkenny 3-17 (Leinster round robin)
2020: Kilkenny 2-20 Galway 0-24 (Leinster final)
2019: Galway 3-20 Kilkenny 2-22 (Leinster round robin)
2018: Galway 1-28 Kilkenny 3-15 (Leinster final) Replay
2018: Galway 0-18 Kilkenny 0-18 (Leinster final) Draw

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media