Motorcyclist dies following Kilkenny road accident this evening

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car that occurred on the R712 in the townland of Blanch Field Park, Clifden, Co. Kilkenny at approximately 4.50p.m. this afternoon Saturday 4th June, 2022.

A male (early 40s) motorcyclist was fatally injured when a collision occurred with a car. Another two male motorcyclists were also injured and taken to Waterford Regional Hospital, with serious injuries.

The male driver of the car (30s) and his two female passengers were taken to St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them. Any person who was travelling in this area between 4.30p.m. and 4.50p.m. is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. Road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.