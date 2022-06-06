Search

06 Jun 2022

Kilkenny Lions Club to hold fundraising day of action for Ukraine's refugees and displaced people

KILKENNY

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

06 Jun 2022 1:02 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

All Lions Clubs in Ireland are joining Lions Clubs across Europe in dedicating Saturday, June 11 in support of Ukraine refugees and displaced persons. Over 9,300 clubs will be participating.

Already Lions Clubs in Ireland have provided cash, medicines, clothing, food and most important friendship and making new arrivals welcome in our communities. The Lions Clubs in Ireland have already contributed €150,000 to the Lions International Foundation who provide direct support.

Lions Clubs are planning different activities on the day including in some cases fundraising to support efforts for the Ukraine refugees.

In the case of Kilkenny Lions Club, we will be holding a Street Collection outside City Hall, Kilkenny from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, June 11.

Eddie Holohan, President Kilkenny Lions Club, said the club was delighted to support Lions Ukraine Day and that the proceeds from the fundraising will go to support Ukraine refugees in a time of great need.

"Every €1 raised in the collection will be used for the direct benefit of refugees and displaced persons," he said.

"The funds will be used by the Lions International Foundation to ensure support is provided in Ukraine and the adjoining countries such as Poland and also in Ireland where the number of refugees is approaching 30,000.” 

