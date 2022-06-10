Search

10 Jun 2022

Thomastown Creative Art Festival is set to return with great art on show

Mary Cody

10 Jun 2022 11:02 AM

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The Thomastown Creative Arts Festival (TCAF) is back in full swing for 2022 and welcomes audiences to gather and celebrate great art on show in venues in and around Thomastown from August 5 to 14.
This year’s festival will feature an array of both local creators and nationally recognised artists. Working in a variety of both traditional and non-traditional media this diverse list will present their work in various locations. TCAF 2022 will celebrate our capacity to gather again through an inclusive, family friendly programme of exhibitions and installations.
Some artists and groups exhibiting at this year’s festival include:
Grennan Mill Craft School will host an exhibition of graduates and tutors from the past 40 years including Peter Donovan, Anne-Marie Reinhold, Orla Kaminska and many more. Natural Traces will be on display at Jerpoint Glass showing the work of Stephen Vaughn and Jane Jermyn and the Watergarden will feature Nano Nature, the ceramics of Sonja Guenther. Grennan Mill will host The Secret Garden exhibition and both the Thomastown Community Centre and Thomastown Men’s Shed will host multiple artistic exhibitions.
Performing as an ever-changing living work of art, Thomastown Biodiversity Garden will be open to the public throughout the festival and will also play host to an exhibition of sculpture by Brendan Dooley.
For more information email thomastowncreativeartsfestival@gmail.com
The festival runs concurrently with both Kilkenny Arts Festival and the AKA Festival 2022 and is in conjunction with Thomastown Community Network. The festival is partly funded by a generous grant from the Kilkenny Arts Office.

