David Fitzgerald is elected new Mayor of Kilkenny

A new mayor of Kilkenny has been elected at City Hall this afternoon.

Cllr David Fitzgerald was elected Mayor of Kilkenny at today's meeting of the local municipal district.

The Fine Gael councillor takes over office from Cllr Andrew McGuinness. Words of congratulations were made at the meeting as his fellow councillors wished him well in the role.

Fitzgerald accepted the honour through announcing for his term as mayor, Kilkenny is open. Fitzgerald said ‘’Kilkenny is open to those in search of refuge. Kilkenny is open in welcoming tourists and friends to this city. And Kilkenny is open to talking about the real issues facing us.’’

Cllr David FitzGerald has been a member of the county council since 2009, FitzGerald said he recognises the financial and antisocial strains on society .

"Kilkenny people are struggling. Cost of living is affecting every business, and household. We in Kilkenny as local authority, and local businesses need to ensure we offer the best value to all in our customers and ensure we don’t inadvertently add to the increasing costs facing our people. It’s not just the financial cost causing a strain, anti-social behaviour issues are on the rise. I have personally seen and heard of the damage drugs are causing this city. Drug issues are not on the margins of our society but right in the heart of our community. It’s time we faced up to this new reality and ensure we are prepared to take active steps to protect the people of Kilkenny both young and old.’’

In previous mayorships FitzGerald oversaw the purchase by the council, of the old Smithwicks Brewery now the Abbey Quarter FitzGerald has set out ambitious aims for his term as mayor with a proposed plan for Kilkenny to be the first carbon neutral city in Ireland . Revealing his progressive plan FitzGerald said’’ Kilkenny is a resilient and ambitious city with this in mind during my term as Mayor I am committed to publishing an ambitious roadmap for Kilkenny to become the first Carbon neutral city in Ireland. Kilkenny will be investing in a greener environment for future generations and set our city to be a leading example.’’

Other proposals set by FitzGerald include regeneration and infrastructure investment. FitzGerald said ‘’I believe a third level campus is vital for our city. Like many, I was bitterly disappointed to see our city excluded from the South East Technological University plans. This year I aim to establish a working group and potential site to encourage the investment from a third level institution to ensure Kilkenny will not be left behind. ‘’ FitzGerald also noted infrastructure projects within the marble city he is dedicated to make progress on‘ ’Engineers look at the centre of the road, as a councillor we have to look at the side of the road, who it is affecting. During this term I also aim to deliver a working group on the Northern Kilkenny ring road which will push for progress on this vital development.’’