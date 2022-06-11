The Legends of American Country come to Kilkenny

The Legends of American Country
Music lovers are in for a treat with an acclaimed live music show coming to the Watergate in Kilkenny next week.
Now seen by over 350,000 fans live and watched by millions on TV Europe’s No.1 multi award winning show ‘The Legends of American Country’ comes to the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny for a fantastic night of toe tapping Country nostalgia on June 19.
The 2022 tour will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Patsy Cline and Kenny Rogers along with new tributes to icons Hank Williams, Charley Pride , Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette, John Denver and Jim Reeves with countless other well-known singalong hit songs in this must see musical extravaganza .
The show features four fantastic singers who are all accompanied by a superb live band of musicians with that authentic Tennessee sound coupled with authentic stage set and state of the art production that will transport you all the way hand clapping and toe tapping to Nashville and back in one night . One thing is for sure if it’s country music you like then this is the only show in town.
For more see www.watergatetheatre.com
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.