The queen of folk and political song set to wow Kilkenny audience

Peggy Seeger pictured with her son Calum
The undisputed queen of folk and political song, Peggy Seeger, will be touring her First Farewell album throughout the UK and Ireland in 2022 and will perform at the Watergate Theatre June 17 accompanied on stage by her son Calum MacColl, a gifted musician and songwriter.
“First Farewell is an odd title for a CD or a tour, but it looks both forward and back as I have tried to do in my life. I have toured all over the globe since I was 20 and it is always a delight, a new adventure. I am an activist, an advocate, a left-winger, an eco-feminist, a singer of traditional and topical songs, trying to speak in my own way for my own time. This may be the last time, but then again it may not,” she said.
For more see www.watergatetheatre.com
