Celebrating Cruinniú na nÓg at Butler Gallery in Kilkenny

Kathy, Sean, Emmie and Charlie O' Shea PICTURE Vicky Comerford
Youngsters took part in a fun afternoon of painting at the Butler Gallery to celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg on Saturday.
Focusing on the theme of painting, families were encouraged to visit two colourful and bright painting shows at Butler Gallery, GENERATION 2022 and Waiting for Bucket. Following the self-guided visit, workshops took place exploring colour, line, composition and rhythm and participants were encouraged to make their own paintings inspired by the work in the galleries!
The initiative is part of the Creative Ireland Programme supported by the Local Authorities and RTE.
