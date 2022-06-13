Gardaí investigate theft at Hebron Industrial Estate in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating theft of copper wire from a yard in Hebron Industrial Estate.
The theft occurred between 11pm on Thursday and the early hours of Friday morning. Approximately €500 worth of wire was taken. Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area between those times is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
Kilkenny's Aoife Cantwell and Derry's Dervla O'Kane in action during Saturday's Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship clash in Freshford. Picture: Billy Culleton
Hannah Kehoe (bib 330) delivered a superb performance to win gold at the All-Ireland Schools Championships in Tullamore
