Community groups from all across Kilkenny awarded funding

15 Jun 2022

Community groups across Kilkenny awarded funding

Insurance costs fell under the remit of the Amenity Grant Scheme for the first time this year and the Sinnott’s Cross Monument Committee were one of several applicants awarded funding

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

15 Jun 2022 2:54 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

One hundred and seventy community groups from all across Kilkenny have been awarded funding as part of the County Council’s Amenity Grant Scheme for 2022.

A total amount of funding of €139,465 has been allocated amongst the beneficiaries from the recommended allocation of €140,000 - with the remaining balance covering the cost of advertising the scheme.

Funding allocations were determined under a very specific set of criteria to ensure balance and fairness.

For example, allocated amounts to housing estates varied depending on the number of houses contained within the estate and allocated amounts to regional Tidy Towns Groups were determined based on the size of the respective village or town.

All parks and playgrounds were given the same amount, regardless of location.

This was also the case for community gardens, allotments, family resource centres and grottos.

Likewise, the same reasoning applied for all sports clubs and community centres/parish halls.

Below are some of the main beneficiaries across Kilkenny’s four municipal districts:

Kilkenny City MD
Lintown Hall Residents’ Association - €1,600 - estate maintenance
Ashfield and Ashfield East Residents’ Association - €1,450 - estate maintenance
Robertshill Residents’ Association - €1,450 - upkeep/purchase of shed

Castlecomer MD
Castlecomer Tidy Towns - €2,300
Urlingford and Freshford Tidy Towns - €1,450 each
Gowran, Tullaroan, Ballyragget, Spa (Johnstown) and Paulstown Development Association - €1,450 each

Callan-Thomastown MD
Thomastown and Graignamanagh Tidy Towns - €2,300 each
Callan Tidy Towns - €2,000
Bennettsbridge, Inistioge and Kells Tidy Towns - €1,450 each

Piltown MD
Keep Piltown Tidy and Mullinavat Town Team - €1,450 each
Bellfield Residents - €1,450
Abbey Park Residents’ Association - €1,250

OTHER BENEFICIARIES
Amongst the vast array of other beneficiaries, here are a few examples from across the county:
Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee - €650 - for refurbishment of memorial
Urlingford Town Development - €1,450 - for lights at astroturf, insurance and rubbish bin
Clogh and Moneenroe Playground Group - €690 - for mural at entry to playground
Deerpark Grotto Committee - €650 - for maintenance of grotto
Clontubrid Village Group - €920 - for improvements to Millennium Garden
Sinnott’s Cross Monument Committee - €450 - for insurance
St Moling’s Holy Well - €520 - for insurance and upkeep
Dunnamaggin Development Group - €800 - for the creation of a remembrance walk.

Local News

