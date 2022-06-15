Community groups from all across Kilkenny awarded funding

One hundred and seventy community groups from all across Kilkenny have been awarded funding as part of the County Council’s Amenity Grant Scheme for 2022.

A total amount of funding of €139,465 has been allocated amongst the beneficiaries from the recommended allocation of €140,000 - with the remaining balance covering the cost of advertising the scheme.



Funding allocations were determined under a very specific set of criteria to ensure balance and fairness.

For example, allocated amounts to housing estates varied depending on the number of houses contained within the estate and allocated amounts to regional Tidy Towns Groups were determined based on the size of the respective village or town.

All parks and playgrounds were given the same amount, regardless of location.

This was also the case for community gardens, allotments, family resource centres and grottos.

Likewise, the same reasoning applied for all sports clubs and community centres/parish halls.

Below are some of the main beneficiaries across Kilkenny’s four municipal districts:

Kilkenny City MD

Lintown Hall Residents’ Association - €1,600 - estate maintenance

Ashfield and Ashfield East Residents’ Association - €1,450 - estate maintenance

Robertshill Residents’ Association - €1,450 - upkeep/purchase of shed

Castlecomer MD

Castlecomer Tidy Towns - €2,300

Urlingford and Freshford Tidy Towns - €1,450 each

Gowran, Tullaroan, Ballyragget, Spa (Johnstown) and Paulstown Development Association - €1,450 each

Callan-Thomastown MD

Thomastown and Graignamanagh Tidy Towns - €2,300 each

Callan Tidy Towns - €2,000

Bennettsbridge, Inistioge and Kells Tidy Towns - €1,450 each

Piltown MD

Keep Piltown Tidy and Mullinavat Town Team - €1,450 each

Bellfield Residents - €1,450

Abbey Park Residents’ Association - €1,250

OTHER BENEFICIARIES

Amongst the vast array of other beneficiaries, here are a few examples from across the county:

Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee - €650 - for refurbishment of memorial

Urlingford Town Development - €1,450 - for lights at astroturf, insurance and rubbish bin

Clogh and Moneenroe Playground Group - €690 - for mural at entry to playground

Deerpark Grotto Committee - €650 - for maintenance of grotto

Clontubrid Village Group - €920 - for improvements to Millennium Garden

Sinnott’s Cross Monument Committee - €450 - for insurance

St Moling’s Holy Well - €520 - for insurance and upkeep

Dunnamaggin Development Group - €800 - for the creation of a remembrance walk.