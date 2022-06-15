Opening of new primary care centre in Kilkenny is ‘imminent’

Ferrybank Primary Care Centre pictured under construction
The long-awaited opening of the new primary care centre in Ferrybank in South Kilkenny is now ‘imminent’, according to new Piltown Municipal District Chair, Cllr Fidelis Doherty.
“There have been lots of queries in relation to the facility in recent weeks,” Cllr Doherty explained.
“As far as I’ve been told, it is ready-to-go and we are expecting it to open within the next few weeks.”
The services to be offered from the building include: Customer Services Area, General Practice Services, Public Health Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Social Work Speech and Language Therapy, Mental Health, Community Welfare Dental Services.
The building will also provide office accommodation for administrative staff, conferencing and meeting facilities as well as staff rest and welfare areas.
“It’s in a well-situated area with plenty of parking and will allow people from Kilkenny to avail of primary care services without having to commute into Waterford city centre,” Cllr Doherty added.
