Appeal following theft of diesel in rural part of Kilkenny

Gardaí in South Kilkenny are investigating the theft of diesel from a tractor in Coolroe over the weekend.
The incident was reported to have taken place on Saturday night into Sunday morning. The tractor was parked in a laneway beside a house when the diesel was stolen.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicle or persons in the area between 9pm and 9am to contact Gardaí in Graiguenamanagh or Thomastown.
