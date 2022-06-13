GOAL calling on Kilkenny cyclists to pedal west for Ukraine

Ireland's cycling community is coming together on August 20 to support Irish humanitarian aid organisation, GOAL, and their Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

GOAL's Pedal West for Ukraine challenge aims to help raise life-saving funds for people impacted by the conflict, which is in its fourth month.

The 75-kilometre challenge begins at Ballyseedy Home & Garden Centre in Tralee, who are also partnering with GOAL on the event, before going through Camp and Annascaul on the Dingle Peninsula. The route continues to Inch Beach and Castlemaine, before finishing off at Ballyseedy Home and garden centre.

Advance registration for GOAL’S Pedal West For Ukraine is essential, please visit: https://www.goalglobal. org/pedalwestforukraine/ to register now.

GOAL Board member, former TD and Kerry footballer, Jimmy Deenihan, is looking forward to the event.

“We are delighted to welcome as many cyclists as possible and their families to this beautiful part of the country on what is a breath-taking route. While the cycle will be a lot of fun, it is to support the most urgent of humanitarian crises in Ukraine, where millions of people have been impacted by this tragic war. We encourage people to get involved and support people in this time of need.”

"Since the conflict broke out in Ukraine in late Feb 2022, 6.8 million Ukrainians have fled Ukraine and crossed international borders and there are 7.1 million people who are displaced within Ukraine. GOAL has set up a base in Lviv, appointed a Director to lead GOAL’s operations in Ukraine and is recruiting a number of other staff. In partnership with a Ukrainian charity called Right to Protection, GOAL is delivering a number of services to displaced Ukrainians. These include the provision of legal advice on access to social welfare, housing, employment and education and counselling sessions to help displaced people reduce stress and anxiety and overcome the extreme trauma they have experienced since the conflict broke out and take positive steps for good mental health. GOAL will provide these services in temporary shelters in three cities in Eastern Ukraine to start with, with possible additional coverage in two other cities. "

Speaking about the event Managing Director of Ballyseedy Home & Garden, Nathan McDonnell said:

"We are gearing up to a brilliant event for an excellent cause & thankfully we're in a position to help. A little support can go a long way and it's so important that we stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian friends. We encourage all ages to get behind this fundraiser in any way they can, during this difficult time for Ukraine".

For more information and to register for GOAL’s Pedal West for Ukraine,please visit: https://www.goalglobal. org/pedalwestforukraine/