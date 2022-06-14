Search

14 Jun 2022

Fate of one-way system in Kilkenny City remains undecided

A special meeting will take place later this month

KILKENNY

One-way system in operation

Reporter:

Mary Cody

14 Jun 2022 12:46 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A special meeting of the Kilkenny City Municipal District will take place later this month to discuss the one-way system in the city.
The matter had been listed in last Friday's agenda but it was agreed to postpone the matter for two weeks.
“As elected members we want to make sure we do what is best for out city,” the outgoing mayor, Cllr Andrew Mc Guinness told the meeting.
Director of Services, Tim Butler said that the local authority will have to advertise for an extension of the road closures until the meeting is held and there is an outcome.
“It is safer to have a statutory road closure in place,” he said.
More than 100 signatories Kilkenny City businesses are urging local councillors not to extend the current one-way system for another year.
The system, which was introduced in 2020 as a temporary Covid safety measure, remains in place after members last June agreed to extend it for another year.
Members agreed to hold the meeting on June 24 at 2pm at City to discuss the system.

