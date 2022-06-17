Support for children who have a sibling with a disability in Kilkenny

A series of fun meet ups will take place over the coming weeks for children who have a sibling with a disability.
The organisers are hoping to support these children by providing space for them to meet up and give each other peer support adding that often the child without a disability is forgotten unintentionally. Down Syndrome Kilkenny and Ossory Youth have teamed up for the events.
The meet ups are aimed at young people aged 10-14 who have a sibling with a disability (it does not have to be Down Syndrome) where they can meet up, do art, go on trips, bake, make a movie and have a laugh.
