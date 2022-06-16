Celebration at End of Year Show at KCAT in Callan

Róisín O'Sullivan, Alessandro Bettuzzi, John Davies, Trish Duffe and Kaja Reutershan
After just receiving ‘Pride of Place’ last month for the most outstanding creative initiative in Ireland, KCAT is flying high.
Last Friday, KCAT Learning department launched it’s ‘End of Year Show 2022’. It was a joyous occasion for family and friends enjoying the amazing artwork on show.
In the exhibition there is artwork from more than 100 participants that attended KCAT’s year long learning programmes. This is a celebration of the artists' dedication and commitment throughout the year. One piece was selected from each artist, which is a difficult task when each artist has built up an amazing body of work throughout the year.
It is an inspirational show executed to the highest calibre embodying the diversity of the artists’ collective at KCAT. There are over 100 participating artists that avail of the wide range of art programmes in the Learning Department- Roots, 2D Drawing and Painting, Ceramics, Open Studio and Evening courses.
Professional artist facilitators support the creative needs of participants on KCAT’s Learning programmes. KCAT is unique in welcoming a diverse range of participants, promoting everyone’s right of access to arts and creativity.
The exhibition opened last Friday to a big supportive crowd of patrons, who purchased many artworks. KCAT receives twenty percent commission that is used towards the growth of the centre and finished on Monday.
The next KCAT celebration day is June 25 in the Learning Department of the Butler Gallery. It is to celebrate the year long collaboration between KCAT and Butler Gallery’s Learning Department entitled ‘Creative Spaces’.
Future upcoming events, exhibitions and learning programmes details can be found on KCAT website and KCAT social media.
