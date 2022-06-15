Kilkenny marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

As part of the United Nations international plan of action on the subject, June 15 each year is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

It is a day which recognises the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights concern. The day serves as a call to action for individuals, organisations and communities to raise awareness about abuse, neglect and the exploitation of older people.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH), as part of its Quality, Safety and Service Improvement supports, leads a Safeguarding Committee for the region. It was formed to promote the safeguarding of vulnerable adults and is made up of representatives from statutory, community and voluntary agencies across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The South East Safeguarding Committee links to the HSE National Safeguarding Office and works closely with Safeguarding Ireland in supporting their information campaigns.

Marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022, the theme for which is “Rights Don’t Get Old”, the South East Safeguarding Committee held a small, informal coffee morning at the HSE offices in Lacken. Kilkenny and launched an information newsletter. The event was attended by Kate Killeen White (Chief Officer, South East Community Healthcare).

Speaking at the launch, Stephanie Lynch (Head of Service/Quality, Safety and Service Improvement, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) said:

“Safeguarding' means putting measures in place in services to reduce the risk of harm, to promote people's human rights and their health and wellbeing, and to empower people to protect themselves. Safeguarding is fundamental to high-quality health and social care.

“The detection and response to elder abuse is significantly challenged by a deficit in awareness and understanding, perhaps even recognition, of the issue among communities. As with being available here this morning to chat to colleagues and answer any questions, the HSE’s Safeguarding and Protection Team are there as a resource to the public.”

Outlining detail on how such services can be accessed in the South East, Philip O’ Reilly (Medical Social Worker, Carlow/Kilkenny Integrated Care for Older Persons team) says:

“World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is an opportunity to champion the rights of some of the South East’s most vulnerable citizens and reminds everyone that safeguarding adults at risk of abuse is a societal responsibility that everyone has a part to play in.”

“For those in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford and South Tipperary that might need help or information, you can make contact with the team by phone on (056) 778 4325 or by e-mail on Safeguarding.cho5@hse.ie. The HSE’s Contact Centre and Help Line is open 7 days a week (see www2.hse.ie/services/contact- the-hse/) 8am to 8pm and can be contacted at Free Phone 1800 700 700.”

Rob O’ Connor (Acting Principal Social Worker for HSE Safeguarding and Protection Team in South East Community Healthcare) was involved in designing the newsletter:

“This year we invite everyone in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to join forces and raise awareness to prevent Elder Abuse, stand up for the rights of older people and remind the world that ‘Human Rights Don’t Get Old’, even as we age," he said.

“We launched our Safeguarding Committee newsletter today to coincide with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. It provides information, support and advice, regarding safeguarding and related areas, to HSE staff across the South-East that come in contact with and provide services to adults”