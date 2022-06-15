Search

15 Jun 2022

Kilkenny marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Events take place in South-East

KILKENNY

At the coffee morning at the HSE offices in Lacken. Kilkenny to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

15 Jun 2022 3:44 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

As part of the United Nations international plan of action on the subject, June 15 each year is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

It is a day which recognises the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights concern. The day serves as a call to action for individuals, organisations and communities to raise awareness about abuse, neglect and the exploitation of older people.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH), as part of its Quality, Safety and Service Improvement supports, leads a Safeguarding Committee for the region. It was formed to promote the safeguarding of vulnerable adults and is made up of representatives from statutory, community and voluntary agencies across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The South East Safeguarding Committee links to the HSE National Safeguarding Office and works closely with Safeguarding Ireland in supporting their information campaigns.

Marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022, the theme for which is “Rights Don’t Get Old”, the South East Safeguarding Committee held a small, informal coffee morning at the HSE offices in Lacken. Kilkenny and launched an information newsletter. The event was attended by Kate Killeen White (Chief Officer, South East Community Healthcare).

Speaking at the launch, Stephanie Lynch (Head of Service/Quality, Safety and Service Improvement, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) said:

“Safeguarding' means putting measures in place in services to reduce the risk of harm, to promote people's human rights and their health and wellbeing, and to empower people to protect themselves. Safeguarding is fundamental to high-quality health and social care.

“The detection and response to elder abuse is significantly challenged by a deficit in awareness and understanding, perhaps even recognition, of the issue among communities. As with being available here this morning to chat to colleagues and answer any questions, the HSE’s Safeguarding and Protection Team are there as a resource to the public.”

Outlining detail on how such services can be accessed in the South East, Philip O’ Reilly (Medical Social Worker, Carlow/Kilkenny Integrated Care for Older Persons team) says:

“World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is an opportunity to champion the rights of some of the South East’s most vulnerable citizens and reminds everyone that safeguarding adults at risk of abuse is a societal responsibility that everyone has a part to play in.”

“For those in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford and South Tipperary that might need help or information, you can make contact with the team by phone on (056) 778 4325 or by e-mail on Safeguarding.cho5@hse.ie. The HSE’s Contact Centre and Help Line is open 7 days a week (see www2.hse.ie/services/contact- the-hse/) 8am to 8pm and can be contacted at Free Phone 1800 700 700.”

Rob O’ Connor (Acting Principal Social Worker for HSE Safeguarding and Protection Team in South East Community Healthcare) was involved in designing the newsletter:

“This year we invite everyone in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to join forces and raise awareness to prevent Elder Abuse, stand up for the rights of older people and remind the world that ‘Human Rights Don’t Get Old’, even as we age," he said.

“We launched our Safeguarding Committee newsletter today to coincide with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. It provides information, support and advice, regarding safeguarding and related areas, to HSE staff across the South-East that come in contact with and provide services to adults”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media