Screening highlights the power of collaboration of the creative arts in Kilkenny

The script writing skills of the Acquired Brain Injury Group Kilkenny are in a “Business Class” of their own judging by their most recent project, which was screened earlier this month.

In 2020, Kilkenny Acquired Brain Injury group made a documentary which focused on the camaraderie of the group. Following this, they members decided to turn their skills to comedy and over a series of months devised and wrote the script for “business class” a comedy set in the eighties. Their unorthodox teacher Mr. Brennan teaches his subject in a very interesting way. The group worked with drama tutor, Gillian Grattan and over a number of months the characters were brought to life.

The short film was shot and edited by the participants of the Young Irish Film Makers Local Training Initiative Multimedia course. The entire initiative was overseen and funded by the Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board. The screening which took place on June 1 highlights the power of collaboration and the fine fettle of the creative arts in Kilkenny City.

Siobhan O’Brien, Community Education Officer with the Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board, explains,

“We are delighted to support and nourish the creative talents of all ages in Kilkenny”.

The Young Irish Filmmakers are now recruiting for their Visual Communications and Multimedia Production course.

“This course is an excellent grounding in all things Multimedia and an excellent progression route to higher levels of education”, says Gareth Hanlon the course Coordinator.

“Last year 90% of our learners received their full level 5 QQI major award”.

Subject choices range from digital media technology, web design, graphic design, multimedia production/authoring and work experience.

The course is very practical from day one, with the first video creations happening in the first week. Drama, comedy, music and documentary workshops are peppered throughout the programme. Learners can also expect a number of road trips to exhibitions, film festivals and college open days.

The student-centred team at YIFM work with each learner to define their personal project, which will include video, audio, text, imagery and design. Where possible other students help you with productions, photography and other creative services. You feed into their portfolios and they into yours. It’s like a creative family scenario, “we even have a wellbeing officer on the team” to ensure learners have their best experience.

The Kilkenny City based course runs full time for 44 weeks and begins in September 2021. The course is a full time foundation in all things media. Every September, 20 creative people aged 16+, sign up for 44 weeks of video production, music production, podcasting, photography, graphic design, performance and video editing.

Explaining the entry requirements, Gareth states, “It is usually Level 4 or equivalent to join us, however, the real requirement is a passion for media, film making, photography or film editing.”

“With commitment learners will build a significant portfolio, and a solid foundation in the Adobe Creative Suite, including Premiere Pro, Photoshop and InDesign”, explains Gareth. The feedback we get from our students is excellent, one student in particular, forwarded this message to the staff upon completion of the course “Thank you all so much guys the best year I’ve ever had”.

Also, there is generally payment for attending the course. You will need to be signed on to Intreo, on Disability payment or be an early school leaver to qualify. There is also assistance with travel costs where appropriate.



Places go fast, to be on the list, go to Fetchcourses.ie (Search Multimedia. Location Kilkenny) visit YIFM.COM or contact gareth@yifm.com directly for more information.