Search

17 Jun 2022

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick elected Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick elected Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick

Reporter:

Mary Cody

17 Jun 2022 4:58 PM

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council.

The annual meeting of Kilkenny County Council was held in the Council Chambers of County Hall this afternoon.

Cllr Andrew Mc Guinness proposed Cllr Fitzpatrick as Cathaoirleach and said that he 'firmly believes that Cllr Fitzpatrick will be a fantastic First Citizen of Kilkenny City and county'.

Cllr John Brennan said that it was 'a great honour and privilege' to second the proposal and commended Cllr Fitzpatrick for his work as Chair of the Joint Policing Committee.

The newly-elected Cathaoirleach described it as 'a great honour' and thanked all present along with his family and friends and neighbours in Muckalee.

"It is an honour that I have aspired to since I was first co-opted to the Council in 2004. Since then, I
have experienced the highs and lows of public life – being elected in my own right and then relinquishing the seat in 2009.

"However, such was my regard for the work of the elected council and the staff that I was determined to be able to participate again in the Council and I worked to regain a seat in 2014," he said.

The Cathaoirleach also made reference to a number of exciting projects that are in development around the city and county including  the further enhancement of the Abbey Quarter in the city; the new city library; the southern Kilkenny Greenway; flood relief schemes in Ballyhale and Graignamanagh; the commencement of work on the Urlingford Fire Station; the development of the new Biodiversity Park at the disused landfill at Dunmore, the improvement of the N77 road from Ballyragget to Ballynaslee and the all-important progressing of housing plans in each municipal district.

Tributes were also paid to outgoing Cathaoirleach, Cllr Fidellis Doherty for her hard work, dedication commitment to the role.

For more see next week's Kilkenny People

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media