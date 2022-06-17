Gardaí appeal for assistance in solving Callan theft

Gardaí in Callan are investigating the theft of gates from a driveway in Garryricken overnight.
The 14 feet wrought iron gates were taken between 12.30am and 8.30am on Friday.
Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Callan Garda Station.
File picture: Agri-food tourism encompasses a whole range of activities like local food, farmer and artisan market schemes
There will also be a vintage display, food village, trade stands, amusements, sustainable energy exhibition and so much more
Siobhan Dermody, Queen of The Plough, had the honour of being the lead tractor on the Mooncoin Vintage Club’s Tractor Run, which attracted over 100 tractors, and raised money for the local schools
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.