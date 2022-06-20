Search

20 Jun 2022

'Connected Communities broadband connection points launched in South Kilkenny village

KILKENNY

Cllr Fidelis Doherty with members of the community in Glenmore

Kilkenny People

20 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny County Council in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development, the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, National Broadband Ireland and Vodafone has officially launched connected communities broadband connection points in the Community Centre in Glenmore.  

The BCPs are a key part of the National Broadband Plan and is an initiative to provide free high-speed internet access at public accessible sites like Community Centres for remote working, study, community/digital skills training and a host of other digitally enabled services and amenities.

At present six BCPs are now live in County Kilkenny with a further two to follow in Crosspatrick Community Hall and Muckalee Community Centre once building expansion works are completed

“High speed broadband and the development of the BCP network is crucial in embedding digital skills within small rural communities across County Kilkenny and this launch here today is an important step in having Kilkenny fully connected under the National Broadband Plan," said Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council and Glenmore native Fidelis Doherty.

"As Connected Communities evolve and grow in Kilkenny, it will provide an opportunity to transform the economic and social fabric of rural towns and communities across the county.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys congratulated Kilkenny on the launch of the BCP network as part of the Connected Communities Initiative. 

"Connected Communities will unlock the potential in rural communities, transforming the lives of its residents," she said.

"Whether that is connected working, the creative arts, eHealth or educational supports, the BCPs will be supported to provide the services that their communities need. 

"These premises are not merely a stop-gap measure ahead of the arrival of the National Broadband Plan, it is our hope that they will instead become long-term community assets, fixtures of their communities, providing next generation services to Ireland’s rural heartlands.”

