Sounds of Summer series at the Butler House Gardens in Kilkenny

The final performance of the ‘Sounds of Summer’ Music Series this Saturday (June 25) in the stunning surroundings of Butler House Gardens in Kilkenny adjacent to the magnificent Kilkenny Castle.

The inaugural ‘Sounds of Summer’ series provides a platform for young, emerging talent to perform in front of an audience after a year of tuition with their music educators.

The performance will commence at noon when the wonderfully talented young musicians from the ‘Creative Music Space’ will perform a wonderful selection of songs for the ‘Sounds of Summer’ series. Entry is Free.

Sinéad Blanchfield (Development Officer, Music Generation Kilkenny)

“I’m delighted to partner with Butler House for the ‘Sounds of Summer’ concert series. It is a wonderful opportunity for young musicians in our programmes to show off their musical skills and creativity performing in the exquisite setting of Butler Garden. I invite Kilkenny music lovers to come and support these emerging young musicians.”

Ciaran Conroy, CEO Kilkenny Civic Trust said that he is delighted to be involved in the venture.

“Butler House is thrilled to host the final performance of the inaugural Summer Series in our beautiful garden setting. The previous two performances of the series were so warmly received by everyone who attended. The musical quality mixed with the youthful enthusiasm of all the young musicians was a joy to behold. I would like to thank Music Generation Kilkenny for partnering with Butler House on this great initiative.”

The ‘Sounds of Summer’ series is an initiative by Butler House in partnership with Music Generation, the national music education programme for children and young people. Music Generation is initiated by Music Network and is co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, and The Department of Education & Skills. Music Generation Kilkenny is managed by Kilkenny Music Education Partnership, a partnership between Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board and Kilkenny County Council.

Please note as this is an outdoor event, it is subject to weather permitting.

For up to date latest information on the Summer Sounds series, visit www.butler.ie

All are welcome.