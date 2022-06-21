557 Ukrainians living in Kilkenny since outbreak of war

557 Ukrainians have moved to Kilkenny since the Russian invasion of their country in February.
Acting Director of Services, Fiona Deegan updated members of the latest figures at their monthly meeting on Monday.
To date 421 PPSN numbers have been issued to Ukrainians living in the Municipal District of Kilkenny City while 70 have been issued in the Castlecomer Municipal District. A further 49 PPSN numbers have been issued in the Callan/Thomastown Municipal District and 17 numbers have been issued in the Municipal District of Piltown.
Almost 200 refugees are being housed in a Kilkenny City hotel while a further 96 adults and children are staying in the St John of God Convent, which is being managed by Kilkenny County Council. The remaining refugees are being accommodated in BB’s and private pledged properties which have been inspected and approved as suitable by the local authority.
An inter-agency forum is up and running to ensure a co-ordinated agency response to deliver wrap around supports to the Ukrainian community locally.
Ms Deegan said that supports are in place for the Ukrainian community including english language classes and the Adult Guidance Service.
It is also hoped to house refugees in the Friary in Knockopher and in a hotel in Freshford.
“We are focusing on the city and the key towns where transport is available,” said Ms Deegan.
