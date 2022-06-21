Search

21 Jun 2022

557 Ukrainians living in Kilkenny since outbreak of war

557 Ukrainians living in Kilkenny since outbreak of war

Reporter:

Mary Cody

21 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

557 Ukrainians have moved to Kilkenny since the Russian invasion of their country in February.
Acting Director of Services, Fiona Deegan updated members of the latest figures at their monthly meeting on Monday.
To date 421 PPSN numbers have been issued to Ukrainians living in the Municipal District of Kilkenny City while 70 have been issued in the Castlecomer Municipal District. A further 49 PPSN numbers have been issued in the Callan/Thomastown Municipal District and 17 numbers have been issued in the Municipal District of Piltown.
Almost 200 refugees are being housed in a Kilkenny City hotel while a further 96 adults and children are staying in the St John of God Convent, which is being managed by Kilkenny County Council. The remaining refugees are being accommodated in BB’s and private pledged properties which have been inspected and approved as suitable by the local authority.
An inter-agency forum is up and running to ensure a co-ordinated agency response to deliver wrap around supports to the Ukrainian community locally.
Ms Deegan said that supports are in place for the Ukrainian community including english language classes and the Adult Guidance Service.
It is also hoped to house refugees in the Friary in Knockopher and in a hotel in Freshford.
“We are focusing on the city and the key towns where transport is available,” said Ms Deegan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media